Erdoğan's party confirms his visit to Putin

European PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 17:55

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, will visit Russia and meet with Vladimir Putin next week, the Turkish pro-government Justice and Development Party has confirmed.

Source: Daily Sabah, citing Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the Justice and Development Party

Quote: "President Erdoğan has so far led an intense diplomacy in order to help prevent a global food crisis," Çelik said.

Çelik said the meeting between Putin and Erdoğan will take place in Sochi.

Politicians believe Erdoğan’s visit could mean progress with regard to Russia's return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Background:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that a meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, and Vladimir Putin may take place next Friday, 8 September.
  • Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, and Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart, discussed the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened the parties willing to continue the initiative without Russia with "risks". Moreover, Russia has started launching large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and Danube ports.

