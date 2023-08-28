Erdoğan may visit Putin on 8 September – Bloomberg

A meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, and Vladimir Putin may take place next Friday, 8 September, on Russian territory.

Source: Bloomberg, citing two Turkish officials

Bloomberg’s sources say Erdoğan may visit Putin before heading to India for the G20 summit in New Delhi. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Moscow abandoned in July, is expected to be a key topic of the talks between the Turkish and Russian presidents.

Background:

It was previously thought that Putin would visit Ankara; there were rumours in mid-August that his visit might take place "in the coming days".

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a meeting between Erdoğan and Putin "will take place in the near future", promising to provide details later.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan met in Kyiv last week to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 17 July, Russia announced that it was suspending the initiative, threatening "risks" for any party that continues it without the Russian Federation. Additionally, Russia started mass strikes on port infrastructure in Odesa and on the Danube.

