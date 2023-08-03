Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats "neutral" Kasatkina to reach WTA500 quarterfinals in Washington

Ukraine’s top tennis player Elina Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals of the WTA500 tournament in Washington, DC, defeating Darya Kasatkina, a Russian playing under a "neutral" flag.

Details: This is the eighth time Svitolina and Kasatkina meet on the court. Svitolina won in every previous match, including during the 2023 French Open.

Svitolina started the WTA500 with a victory over Viktoria Azarenka, who also plays under a neutral flag. Kasatkina defeated Elise Mertens from Belgium in the first round.

The Svitolina-Kasatkina match lasted a little over an hour and a half. Svitolina did not lose any of her serves and won the match with the same score in each set: 6-2.

In the WTA500 quarterfinals, Svitolina will play against the winner of the "American Derby" between Jessica Pegula (the first seed in the tournament) and Peyton Stearns.

Reaching the quarterfinals allowed Svitolina to move up one spot in the online world rankings to 26th position.

Marta Kostiuk, another Ukrainian tennis player, is also still playing in the WTA500. She is yet to play her second-round match.

Previously: Svitolina was eliminated from the Wimbledon 2023 championship after losing in the semifinals to Markéta Vondroušová.

