Russian forces attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting educational institutions

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 07:45
AFTERMATH OF ATTACKS. PHOTO: LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

Russian forces hit two hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, damaging educational institutions, power lines, and private houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy was terrorising two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at once at night. Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi [districts – ed.]."

Details: Russian forces targeted Chervonohryhorivka hromada in Nikopol district twice. They used heavy artillery, firing over 15 shells.

Four private houses were damaged in the attacks. The networks of a transport company and power lines were also affected, as well as one of the schools; it has broken windows and damaged walls.

Russian forces attacked an educational institution in Pokrovske hromada, Synelnykove district, too, partially destroying it.

Lysak added there were no casualties among local residents.

