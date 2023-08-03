US State Secretary at UN: Members of Security Council should say "Enough" to Moscow

During his chairmanship at the meeting of the UN Security Council on food security, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, condemned Russia’s attempt to turn hunger into a weapon in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Blinken's words are quoted by AFP, reports European Pravda

Details: In his speech during the debate in the UN Security Council, the head of American diplomacy stressed that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to an attack on the world food system.

Blinken also recalled Russia's decision to withdraw from the grain agreement, which allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of food from its Black Sea ports. Blinken stressed that the actions of the Russian Federation led to an increase in grain prices by more than eight percent.

Quote: "Every member of this Council, every member of the United Nations, should tell Moscow: ‘Enough!’ Enough with using Black Sea as blackmail. Enough with treating the world’s most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified and unconscionable war," said the Secretary of State.

Background: On 17 July, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russia also announced the withdrawal of the shipping security guarantees under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ceased to be in effect on Monday, 17 July.

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he believes the Russian president actually wants the grain deal to be extended and will talk to him about it. On 2 August, the leaders of Türkiye and Russia discussed the grain deal and Putin's upcoming visit, which could happen this month.

