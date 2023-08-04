Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Over the last day, Ukrainian defenders struck 12 areas where Russian military manpower was concentrated, both from the air and on the ground.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 August

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. Air defence forces destroyed all 15 Russian UAVs.

The Russians launched a missile strike, 57 air strikes and 29 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in casualties among civilians.

Over 40 combat clashes took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Veterynarne, Kharkiv and Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 40 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Sopych, Kucherivka, Pavlivka, Myropillia and Krasnopillia (Sumy Oblast); and Huriv Kozachok, Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, Varvarivka and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka. The settlements of Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and Kucherivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops shelled Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence forces are holding the Russian advance to the south and southeast of Ivanivske. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Druzhba. They bombarded more than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops launched an airstrike near Avdiivka. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations north and southeast of Avdiivka and southeast of Pervomaiske. Some settlements, including Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence forces continue to hold back the offensive of Russian troops near the town of Marinka. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Marinka. The Russians shelled the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops launched airstrikes in the areas of Makarivka and Rivnopil. They also made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions west of Staromaiorske and east of Urozhaine. The Russians struck the settlements of Vremivka, Rivnopil and Novosilky in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces launched airstrikes near Uspenivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They are focusing their primary efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. More than 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Odradokamianka. More than 20 settlements came under artillery fire, including Dmytrivka and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, and Shevchenkivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Sadove, Kherson and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces are maintaining their offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and striking the Russians.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched nine airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed 12 artillery pieces at their firing positions, a radar station, a command post, 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, 2 air defence systems and 3 ammunition storage points.

