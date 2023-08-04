Ukraine to convert air defence to protect ports

Ukraine will repurpose the operation of its air defence in order to strengthen the protection of the port infrastructure and be able to repel Russian attacks.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of the Pivden (South) Operational Command, in the broadcast of Radio Liberty

Quote: "Concerning the future protection, we continue to repurpose the air defence. The work is ongoing on all levels, we cooperate with our international partners as well to strengthen our defence with air anti-missile assets capable of counteracting those types of armament that the Russians are using on this [southern – ed.] front."

Details: Humeniuk added that since the suspension of the grain deal the Russians have launched attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine’s south seven times.

She stressed that all Ukrainian ports are ready to load the grain within the framework of the Grain Initiative if this issue is resolved politically.

