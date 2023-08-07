Ukrainians repel Russian attacks near Avdiivka under heavy aircraft strikes – General Staff report

Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka over the past day under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 August

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched 30 missile strikes, 52 airstrikes and 75 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in casualties among civilians, both dead and wounded. Residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

A total of over 50 combat clashes took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 35 settlements, in particular, Buchky, Hremiach and Vesele (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Sydorivka, Studenok, Basivka and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Huriv Kozachok, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Potykhonove, Odradne and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding back the Russian advance east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast). The Russians carried out airstrikes near Petropavlivka and Podoly (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Kupiansk and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Berestove and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding back the Russian advance northeast of Dyliivka. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka while under constant aircraft and artillery fire by the Russians. The Russians shelled Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive by Russian troops near Marinka and Krasnohorivka. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka. They also shelled Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops launched an airstrike near Blahodatne. The settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Odradne, Blahodatne and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They launched airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Piatykhatky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Mykhailivka, Respublikanets, Lvove, Dniprovske, Veletenske and Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and 4 airstrikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, two clusters of Russian military personnel, two artillery pieces at their firing positions and an electronic warfare station.

