Ukrainian defenders have already killed more than 250,000 occupiers
Monday, 7 August 2023, 08:14
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine: over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defence forces have killed 540 invaders, and destroyed 12 artillery systems and 28 drones.
Source: General Staff
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 250,240 (+540) military personnel
- 4,244 (+7) tanks
- 8,270 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 4,977 (+12) artillery systems
- 709 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 467 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 311 (+0) helicopters
- 4,154 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,377 (+18) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,451 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 735 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!