Ukrainian defenders have already killed more than 250,000 occupiers

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine: over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defence forces have killed 540 invaders, and destroyed 12 artillery systems and 28 drones.

Source: General Staff

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 250,240 (+540) military personnel

4,244 (+7) tanks

8,270 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

4,977 (+12) artillery systems

709 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

467 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

311 (+0) helicopters

4,154 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs

1,377 (+18) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,451 (+10) vehicles and tankers

735 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!