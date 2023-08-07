All Sections
Ukrainian defenders have already killed more than 250,000 occupiers

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 August 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian defenders have already killed more than 250,000 occupiers
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine: over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defence forces have killed 540 invaders, and destroyed 12 artillery systems and 28 drones.

Source: General Staff 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 250,240 (+540) military personnel 
  • 4,244 (+7) tanks
  • 8,270 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 4,977 (+12) artillery systems 
  • 709 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 467 (+1) air defence systems 
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 311 (+0) helicopters 
  • 4,154 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,377 (+18) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 7,451 (+10) vehicles and tankers
  • 735 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed. 

