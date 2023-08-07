Ukrainian defenders have already killed more than 250,000 occupiers
Monday, 7 August 2023, 08:14
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine: over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defence forces have killed 540 invaders, and destroyed 12 artillery systems and 28 drones.
Source: General Staff
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 250,240 (+540) military personnel
- 4,244 (+7) tanks
- 8,270 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 4,977 (+12) artillery systems
- 709 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 467 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 311 (+0) helicopters
- 4,154 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,377 (+18) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,451 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 735 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!