Hackers break into website of Moscow Technical Inventory Bureau, data being processed by Ukraine's Security Service

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 7 August 2023, 12:10

Pro-Ukrainian hackers have broken into the website of the Moscow Technical Inventory Bureau, which contains data on real estate and its owners in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. All the data stolen from the Russians has been transferred to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: a message on the service's website; Radio Svoboda (Liberty) 

"Information about civil servants, politicians, military personnel and representatives of special services who support the war with Ukraine has been transferred to the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the hackers said on their website.  

The message about hacking the site appeared on 7 August at 9:20 (Kyiv time), and the consequences of the attack still have not been eliminated.

The Moscow Technical Inventory Bureau is a state organisation that contains information about real estate and buildings in the city.  In particular, building plans, technical data sheets, wear Information, communication information, and other documents.

A message on the website says the sudo rm -RF group is responsible for the attack. 

Update: Sources of Ekonomichna Pravda say that specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine may be involved in hacking the site and internal IT infrastructure of the Moscow City Bureau of Technical Inventory.

After the hack, the entire data array was downloaded and then destroyed. Currently, the Security Service of Ukraine is working with information on the property of Moscow-based politicians, civil servants and servicemen. Ukrainian law enforcement officers can now establish places of residence and ownership of real estate, as well as family members of all Russian officials involved in the war against Ukraine.

Note:

Hackers have tampered with the work of several Russian websites and published banners in support of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result, the website of the Moscow provider InfoTel Joint-Stock Company stopped working.

