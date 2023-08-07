All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Sooner we kill them, sooner I will return to my family": Story of military on Marinka front

Monday, 7 August 2023, 14:30

The Marinka front in Donetsk Oblast is one of the hottest fronts along the entire contact zone. 

The Russian military is assaulting Ukrainian positions, but Ukrainian artillery successfully repels the attacks. 

One of the advantages over the Russians is motivation, said a fighter from the artillery unit of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, who serves on the Marinka front. He told his story to the Ukrainian Witness project. 

The serviceman is part of the crew of Soviet-made 2S9 Nona artillery system, designed for fire support of airborne units.

Advertisement:

Ivan, the commander of the unit, who goes by the alias of Rubicon says that the weapon is used for its intended purpose: Nonas cover the Ukrainian infantry during the offensive and help them repel Russian assaults. 

They are effective against Russian armoured vehicles and infantry. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
Unit commander Ivan with nom de guerre Rubicon
Screenshot from Ukrainian Witness' video

"There is enough ammunition. This is an important advantage. When the target is shot, there is practically no spread of shells. Thanks to this, we complete all tasks", says Rubicon.  

Everyone in the crew has their role: the driver takes a firing position and keeps the crew away from Russian attacks, and the gunner points the gun and shoots. 

Gunner Yurii gave his Nona a nickname, Tooth Fairy. 

 
Gunner Yurii 
Screenshot from Ukrainian Witness' video

"When we were loading ammunition, a particle flew off and knocked off half of my tooth," says Yurii.  

He repeats a well-known proverb: "A gunner's sweat saves an infantryman's blood". 

Immediately after the shots are fired, the radio reports a hit, says gun commander Artem with the alias of Matvii. Remembering the latest hits, he says that 4 out of 9 shells hit the target, 3 fell nearby, and 2 were fired so as to adjust the fire.

The men's motivation to fight is ironclad.

"When you find out that you hit your target, you want more. I understand that the sooner we kill them, the sooner it will all end, and I will return to my family, my son and my wife. That's my motivation", says Serhii who loads the cannon. 

Previously, we posted stories about the life of Kherson residents in the occupation. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: