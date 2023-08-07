All Sections
North Korean hackers breach computers of Russian corporation that produces cruise missiles

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 August 2023, 14:45
RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTER SERGEI SHOIGU DURING VISIT TO THE NORTH KOREA. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Hackers from North Korea have hacked the computer networks of the Mashinostroyeniya scientific production association, which produces ballistic and cruise missiles.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Reuters: "An elite group of North Korean hackers secretly breached computer networks at a major Russian missile developer for at least five months last year, according to technical evidence reviewed by Reuters and analysis by security researchers."

Details: Reuters states that the cyberespionage groups ScarCruft and Lazarus, linked to the North Korean government, secretly installed invisible digital "black holes" in the systems of the Mashinostroyeniya scientific production association, located in Reutov, near Moscow.

The media could not determine whether any data was obtained during the intrusion and what kind of information could be viewed.

Several months after the hack, Pyongyang announced some progress in its ballistic missile program, but it's unclear whether this is related to the hack.

It is said that hackers had access to the networks of the Mashinostroyeniya scientific production association from the end of 2021 to May 2022.

News of the hack came shortly after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to Pyongyang for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, the first visit by a Russian defence minister to North Korea since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Mashinostroyeniya scientific production association, the Russian Embassy in Washington, and the North Korean Mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to Reuters requests for interview.

