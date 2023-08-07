All Sections
Russian occupation regime opens supermarket in Mariupol building formerly used as morgue

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 August 2023, 15:35
Russian occupation regime opens supermarket in Mariupol building formerly used as morgue
The opening of the new supermarket in Mariupol. Photo: Telegram

The Russian occupation regime in the occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine's southeast has opened a supermarket in the building which they had previously used to store dead bodies.

Source: Mariupol City Council, with reference to local social media

Details: Mariupol-based social media accounts reported that a new supermarket was opened in the Livoberezhnyi (Left Bank) district of the Russian-occupied city. The Russians had set up a makeshift morgue in the same building during their siege of the city in 2022.

The Russians brought thousands of Mariupol residents they killed and whose bodies had not been buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, in parks or in people’s courtyards, to this site. The building was used as a morgue up until August 2022. A year on, it now houses a supermarket and is used to store and sell grocery and food products.

 
Bodies in the building that is now being used as a supermarket again
Photo: Telegram

Quote: "[This is an example of] Russia’s ruthlessness: ‘just business’ and no sense of moral integrity. Total disregard for thousands of Mariupol residents and families who have lost their loved ones."

