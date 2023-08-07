Russians trying to distract us, we hold initiative in offensive – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukrainian defenders are holding the initiative in the offensive and that the Russians are trying to distract Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the front by active assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoting Zaluzhnyi’s statement after his conversation with US General Mark Milley

Quote: "I’ve had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. I’ve informed him about the operational situation at the frontline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations.

Regarding the defence. It is steadfast. Our soldiers are doing their best. The enemy is conducting active assault actions on a number of fronts but is not succeeding. In particular, the enemy’s actions have the aim to distract Ukrainian forces from other specified areas of the front.

Regarding the offensive. Heavy fighting continues, and Ukrainian troops step by step continue to create conditions for advancing. The initiative is on our side."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that he and Milley also discussed the current needs of the Armed Forces for weapons and ammunition. Zaluzhnyi thanked the partners for their help and support and agreed to continue to stay in touch and actively cooperate.

