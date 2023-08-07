All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians trying to distract us, we hold initiative in offensive – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 18:50
Russians trying to distract us, we hold initiative in offensive – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
VALERII ZALUZHNYI. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukrainian defenders are holding the initiative in the offensive and that the Russians are trying to distract Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the front by active assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoting Zaluzhnyi’s statement after his conversation with US General Mark Milley

Quote: "I’ve had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. I’ve informed him about the operational situation at the frontline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations.

Regarding the defence. It is steadfast. Our soldiers are doing their best. The enemy is conducting active assault actions on a number of fronts but is not succeeding. In particular, the enemy’s actions have the aim to distract Ukrainian forces from other specified areas of the front.

Advertisement:

Regarding the offensive. Heavy fighting continues, and Ukrainian troops step by step continue to create conditions for advancing. The initiative is on our side."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that he and Milley also discussed the current needs of the Armed Forces for weapons and ammunition. Zaluzhnyi thanked the partners for their help and support and agreed to continue to stay in touch and actively cooperate.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: