Russian troops fire mortars and grenade launchers on Sumy Oblast, 88 explosions recorded

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 03:08
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces carried out 11 attacks on Sumy Oblast on 7 August, with 88 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Seven settlements in four hromadas were attacked, including Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire from mortars (32 explosions) was recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

Russian forces deployed a grenade launcher (27 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions) to fire on Bilopillia hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada came under attacks from mortars (18 explosions) and grenade launchers (4 explosions). A private residential building was damaged in those attacks.

Russian forces fired from mortars (5 explosions) on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

