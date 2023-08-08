Russian troops fire mortars and grenade launchers on Sumy Oblast, 88 explosions recorded

Russian forces carried out 11 attacks on Sumy Oblast on 7 August, with 88 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Seven settlements in four hromadas were attacked, including Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire from mortars (32 explosions) was recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

Advertisement:

Russian forces deployed a grenade launcher (27 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions) to fire on Bilopillia hromada.

Seredyna-Buda hromada came under attacks from mortars (18 explosions) and grenade launchers (4 explosions). A private residential building was damaged in those attacks.

Russian forces fired from mortars (5 explosions) on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!