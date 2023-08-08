All Sections
Russia launches unsuccessful offensive on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 06:40
Russia launches unsuccessful offensive on Bakhmut front – General Staff report
UKRAINIAN SERVICEMAN. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Russian forces have conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near three settlements on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 August

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 7 missile and 42 air strikes, as well as 66 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. There were casualties among civilians as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks.

A total of over 37 combat clashes took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on over 30 settlements, including Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremiach and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Basivka, Stepok, Volfyne and Pavlivka in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Okhrimivka, Neskuchne, Bochkove and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast. 

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence. They successfully repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, north of Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and south of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces launched airstrikes near Kruhliakivka and Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Krasne and Kupiansk Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast were hit by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front,  the settlements of Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces were conducting unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Markove and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian air- and artillery-supported assaults in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Russian forces fired artillery on the settlements of Keramik, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Novokalynove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive by Russian troops near Marinka. Russian forces conducted an airstrike there. Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Konstiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Odradne in Donetsk Oblast. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Storozheve, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast  were hit by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to restore their lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv. Over 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Komyshuvakha, Shcherbaky, Orikhiv and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Zmiivka, Tomaryne and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Olhivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Respublikanets, Kherson and Kizomys were hit by Russian artillery fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces are maintaining their offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and striking the Russians.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft conducted nine strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and two reconnaissance drones.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces at their firing positions and two electronic warfare stations.

