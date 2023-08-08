Russians kill 1 person and wound 13 in Kherson Oblast over the past day

A HOUSE DAMAGED BY THE RUSSIANS IN KHERSON. SCREENSHOT FROM OLEKSANDR PROKUDIN'S VIDEO

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured as a result of Russian bombardments on Kherson Oblast on 7 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed and 13 were injured."

Details: Over the past day, the Russians carried out 68 attacks, firing 342 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs. The Russian occupying forces fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson.

The Russians hit residential areas of the settlements in Kherson Oblast, and in the city of Kherson, they targeted the building of an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts -ed.].

