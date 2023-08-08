Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing and wounding people

A HOUSE DAMAGED BY THE RUSSIANS IN KHERSON. SCREENSHOT FROM OLEKSANDR PROKUDIN'S VIDEO

One person has been killed and one wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have had their attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast; 105 strikes on 24 settlements were recorded over the past day."

Details: The body of a 53-year-old man who was considered missing was retrieved from under the rubble of a house in Novodanylivka destroyed by an airstrike.

An 83-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the nighttime attacks on Preobrazhenka.

PHOTO: MALASHKO’S TELEGRAM

Russian forces fired artillery on the territory of Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Huliaipilske, Olhivske, Malynivka, Charivne, Chervone, Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Plavni.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes towards Yulivka, airstrikes on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka, four drone attacks on Huliaipole and Huliaipilske and eight attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Malynivka and Bilohiria.

In total, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has received 29 reports about the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, agricultural machinery and social infrastructure facilities.

