All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department about results after meeting in Saudi Arabia

European PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 09:38

The US Department of State considers it productive that China participated in the meeting in Saudi Arabia regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Miller said "We [the US - ed.] do believe it was productive that China attended" the meeting in Jeddah, adding that he would not discuss its details because "it was a private meeting".

Quote: "We think it’s productive for any country to come and hear directly from Ukraine about the concerns Ukraine has. We think it was productive that China did so."

Miller also added that "there are no peace negotiations going on with Russia right now, because Russia has refused to engage in meaningful peace negotiations," but if they ever do take place, "it’s Ukraine that will be in the lead from the non-Russian side".

"So we will continue to work to convince as many countries as possible around the world that, when this war ends, it should end in a way that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty," Miller summarised.

Background

  • After a meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine,  announced that Ukraine plans to hold two summits on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, one of them involving Russia.
  • The participants of the meeting in Saudi Arabia reached common ground that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty must be at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the authority of the UN Charter.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: