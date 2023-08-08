US State Department about results after meeting in Saudi Arabia

The US Department of State considers it productive that China participated in the meeting in Saudi Arabia regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller said "We [the US - ed.] do believe it was productive that China attended" the meeting in Jeddah, adding that he would not discuss its details because "it was a private meeting".

Quote: "We think it’s productive for any country to come and hear directly from Ukraine about the concerns Ukraine has. We think it was productive that China did so."

Miller also added that "there are no peace negotiations going on with Russia right now, because Russia has refused to engage in meaningful peace negotiations," but if they ever do take place, "it’s Ukraine that will be in the lead from the non-Russian side".

"So we will continue to work to convince as many countries as possible around the world that, when this war ends, it should end in a way that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty," Miller summarised.

Background:

After a meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced that Ukraine plans to hold two summits on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, one of them involving Russia.

The participants of the meeting in Saudi Arabia reached common ground that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty must be at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the authority of the UN Charter.

