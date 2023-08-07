Ukraine's Head of President's Office on peace summits and negotiations: Russia will need to be involved at end of war

After a meeting in Saudi Arabia this weekend, Ukraine plans to hold two summits on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, one of them involving Russia.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on Monday 7 August, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first summit is a constituent one, at which the participants must approve Zelenskyy’s peace formula of 10 points... The second summit, the final one, will have to conclude the end of the war. "

Details: Yermak says several summits must be held in intervals, in several directions, as to the points outlined in the peace formula where ways of their implementation will be developed.

Yermak adds that the final summit will involve Russia.

The President’s Office is expecting Russia’s surrender by that time, as well as participation of Kyiv's partners in negotiations with the Russian Federation, said Yermak's deputy Ihor Zhovkva.

Quote: "We have not discussed in Jeddah any timeline for possible negotiations with Russia. But at the end of the war it will be necessary to involve Russia."

Details: Yermak stressed that without the implementation of the preconditions on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the implementation of the plan is impossible.

"And we were supported in this... In particular, a representative of Germany clearly said: we cannot allow even the thought of a frozen conflict and that [Russian – ed.] troops will not be withdrawn," said the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier: The Russian Foreign Ministry was outraged that Russia was not invited to the meeting in Jeddah: "Any meetings on the issue of the Ukrainian crisis are worthless without Russia’s participation and without taking [Russia’s] interests into account", it said in a comment.

Background:

Andrii Yermak recently spoke about the results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and noted that most of the participating states have decided how they will make their contributions. Yermak noted that there were almost three times more participating countries at the meeting in Jeddah than at the consultations in Copenhagen.

It was reported that in Jeddah, the participants reached an agreement that respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the supremacy of the UN Charter, should be at the heart of any peace agreement.

