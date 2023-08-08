All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukroboronprom moves up 24 positions in ranking of defence companies in world

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 10:16

The State Concern Ukroboronprom (now Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC) has risen from 89th to 65th place in the ranking of defence companies, according to Defense News.

Source: updated ranking by Defense News

The statistics show revenue for the company, which operates exclusively in the defence sector, was US$1.28 billion in 2022 and US$754.75 million in 2021, which shows a 70% increase.

At the same time, the top ten rankings include six companies from the US, three from China and one from the UK.

Background:

  • The state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom was wound up on Wednesday, 28 June, and replaced by Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC.
  • The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new head of Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom), 31-year-old Herman Smetanin.
  • A day earlier, on 27 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released Yurii Husiev from his duties as General Director of Ukroboronprom, following his letter of resignation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: