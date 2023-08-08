Ukroboronprom moves up 24 positions in ranking of defence companies in world

The State Concern Ukroboronprom (now Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC) has risen from 89th to 65th place in the ranking of defence companies, according to Defense News.

The statistics show revenue for the company, which operates exclusively in the defence sector, was US$1.28 billion in 2022 and US$754.75 million in 2021, which shows a 70% increase.

At the same time, the top ten rankings include six companies from the US, three from China and one from the UK.

The state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom was wound up on Wednesday, 28 June, and replaced by Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new head of Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom), 31-year-old Herman Smetanin.

A day earlier, on 27 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released Yurii Husiev from his duties as General Director of Ukroboronprom, following his letter of resignation.

