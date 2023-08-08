All Sections
Ukroboronprom moves up 24 positions in ranking of defence companies in world

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 10:16

The State Concern Ukroboronprom (now Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC) has risen from 89th to 65th place in the ranking of defence companies, according to Defense News.

Source: updated ranking by Defense News

The statistics show revenue for the company, which operates exclusively in the defence sector, was US$1.28 billion in 2022 and US$754.75 million in 2021, which shows a 70% increase.

At the same time, the top ten rankings include six companies from the US, three from China and one from the UK.

Background:

  • The state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom was wound up on Wednesday, 28 June, and replaced by Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC.
  • The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new head of Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom), 31-year-old Herman Smetanin.
  • A day earlier, on 27 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released Yurii Husiev from his duties as General Director of Ukroboronprom, following his letter of resignation.

Advertisement: