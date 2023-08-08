All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 August 2023, 15:30
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false
Russia is a terrorist state. Stock photo: Getty Images

A day after the Russian missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russian Ministry of Defence falsely claimed that it had struck a command centre for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that this is not the first time Russia claims to have struck that particular command centre.

Source: Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, in BBC News Russian Service; Serhii Cherevatyi, Deputy Commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces and spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The day after Russia’s deadly missile strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, which killed at least 7 civilians and left another 88 injured, and which damaged a hotel and a high-rise apartment building, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that it struck an area near "Krasnoarmeysk" (what Pokrovsk was called in the USSR), destroying a "key Khortytsia group of Ukrainian forces command centre".

Meanwhile, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda the following.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Of course this claim by Russia’s deceitful propaganda has no basis in reality. This is the third or fourth time they [claim to] destroy this command centre. Russian terrorists continue waging a war on civilians.

The ‘destroyed’ group of Khortytsia forces will continue retaliating against the enemy attacks."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Police and emergency services post footage of rescue operation in Pokrovsk
Russia plans to dump its rubbish on Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories
Number of wounded in Pokrovsk rises to 88, 7 killed, early reports show no one under rubble
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: