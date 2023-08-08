All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 August 2023, 15:30
Russian Defence Ministry's claim about striking Ukrainian command centre in Pokrovsk is false
Russia is a terrorist state. Stock photo: Getty Images

A day after the Russian missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russian Ministry of Defence falsely claimed that it had struck a command centre for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that this is not the first time Russia claims to have struck that particular command centre.

Source: Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, in BBC News Russian Service; Serhii Cherevatyi, Deputy Commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces and spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The day after Russia’s deadly missile strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, which killed at least 7 civilians and left another 88 injured, and which damaged a hotel and a high-rise apartment building, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that it struck an area near "Krasnoarmeysk" (what Pokrovsk was called in the USSR), destroying a "key Khortytsia group of Ukrainian forces command centre".

Meanwhile, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda the following.

Quote from Cherevatyi: "Of course this claim by Russia’s deceitful propaganda has no basis in reality. This is the third or fourth time they [claim to] destroy this command centre. Russian terrorists continue waging a war on civilians.

The ‘destroyed’ group of Khortytsia forces will continue retaliating against the enemy attacks."

Subjects: Donetsk region
