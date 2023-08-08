Ukrainian border guards down new Russian drone

The members of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine have shot down a Russian Eleron T-16 UAV on the Kharkiv front, using an anti-drone gun.

Source: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Today on the Kharkiv front, an anti-drone group of the 15th Mobile Border Unit managed to successfully shoot down one of the most recent developments in the Eleron T-16 drone family with the help of an ordinary anti-drone gun."

Details: A border guard with an alias Slon (Elephant) states that it was the first time that his unit has encountered such a drone.

Eleron is an immediate-range system that conducts aerial reconnaissance and observation with unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by Russian enterprise ENICS.

