Budanov visits Bulgaria for talks, meets with military leadership

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 19:04
Kyrylo Budanov and Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has paid a visit to Bulgaria, chairing the delegation.

Source: This was announced on Tuesday, 8 August, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria by local media, in particular BGNES, reports European Pravda

The Ukrainian delegation met with Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and Venelin Venev, Director of the Bulgarian Military Intelligence Service

"During the talks, they discussed the state of regional and international security, the prospects for the development of the situation and other topics of mutual interest. On the Bulgarian side, the issue of the Myrotvorets website was brought up and clarified, the ministry said in a statement (Myrotvorets, or "Peacemaker", website that publishes a running list of people who are considered by authors of the website to be "enemies of Ukraine" – ed.).

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence also commended the meetings, "emphasising the productivity of the negotiations and expressing satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation."

The Bulgarian side did not disclose when the visit took place, but at the end of last week, the local TV channel bTV published an interview with Budanov, where he spoke about the cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia in terms of arms supplies.

