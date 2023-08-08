All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Budanov visits Bulgaria for talks, meets with military leadership

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 19:04
Budanov visits Bulgaria for talks, meets with military leadership
Kyrylo Budanov and Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has paid a visit to Bulgaria, chairing the delegation.

Source: This was announced on Tuesday, 8 August, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria by local media, in particular BGNES, reports European Pravda

The Ukrainian delegation met with Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and Venelin Venev, Director of the Bulgarian Military Intelligence Service

"During the talks, they discussed the state of regional and international security, the prospects for the development of the situation and other topics of mutual interest. On the Bulgarian side, the issue of the Myrotvorets website was brought up and clarified, the ministry said in a statement (Myrotvorets, or "Peacemaker", website that publishes a running list of people who are considered by authors of the website to be "enemies of Ukraine" – ed.).

Advertisement:

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence also commended the meetings, "emphasising the productivity of the negotiations and expressing satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation."

The Bulgarian side did not disclose when the visit took place, but at the end of last week, the local TV channel bTV published an interview with Budanov, where he spoke about the cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia in terms of arms supplies.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: