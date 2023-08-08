Ukrainians conduct offensive on two fronts, 20 combat clashes over day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. The defenders are holding the line on the Bakhmut front and have successfully repelled Russian attacks on the outskirts of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 August

Quote: "Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations."

Details: About 20 combat clashes reportedly took place over the last day.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Hremiachka and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Volodymyrivka, Synkivka and Yasna Poliana (Chernihiv Oblast); Atynske and Stepok (Sumy Oblast); and Strilecha, Pylne and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian advance.

The Russians carried out airstrikes near Synkivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kucherivka and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Serebrianka, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian advance. The Ukrainians repelled Russian attacks on the outskirts of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Kramatorsk, Markove, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled more than 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast) while under constant aircraft and artillery fire by the Russians. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled Avdiivka, Tonenke, Soloviove, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive by Russian troops near Marinka. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. They also shelled Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Staromaiorske.

The Russians launched airstrikes near Vremivka, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Levadne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces launched airstrikes near Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, more than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Kherson, Mykilske and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast, and Kutsurub and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched nine airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, five artillery pieces at their firing positions, an ammunition storage point and two electronic warfare stations.

