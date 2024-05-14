In Russia, drone hits train carrying fuel, one tanker explodes and fire breaks out

A freight train carrying fuel in tankers has derailed and caught fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast. A possible cause of the derailment was a drone attack.

Details: Preliminary information from the Russian media indicates that the train derailed "due to interference by unauthorised persons".

The accident occurred around 01:00 near Kotluban station. No one was injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Baza reported that the drone attack had set two fuel wagons on fire. Preliminary reports indicate that one tanker exploded. After that, the fuel spilt, and the grass caught fire.

A total of nine wagons were derailed. The fire is currently contained but has not yet been fully extinguished.

Background: On 11 May, a tanker carrying fuel caught fire at Kuberle railway station in the Orlovsky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

