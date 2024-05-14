All Sections
Putin to meet with Xi Jinping on 16 May in China

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 14 May 2024, 10:36
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will go to China on 16-17 May for talks with Xi Jinping.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: It is reported that during the trip, the leaders of Russia and China will discuss issues of partnership and strategic cooperation, and "exchange views on the most pressing international and regional issues".

RIA Novosti also has information that Putin and Xi Jinping will take part in a gala evening on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of the Years of Culture between Russia and China.

Their talks are expected to result in the signing of a Joint Statement and a number of bilateral documents.

Background: 

  • On 19 March, Reuters with reference to its sources reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would visit China in May 2024 for talks with Xi Jinping, which could be the Kremlin leader's first foreign trip after the "presidential election".
  • Prior to that, Politico learned that Xi Jinping would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May.
  • Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on his "re-election" as the leader of the Russian Federation and said that China was committed to maintaining close ties with Russia to promote their partnership.

Subjects: PutinChina
