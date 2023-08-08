All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"To those who guard our skies": Children sing heartwarming lullaby to Ukraine's air defence forces

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 20:03

Ukrainian children have performed a special lullaby for Ukraine’s air defence forces. In it, they thank the soldiers guarding the skies.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

The touching lullaby was performed by little Likeriia, Yeva, Kseniia and Mariia.

The Air Force Command notes that the girls know firsthand what war is. Like many Ukrainians, they often wake up from explosions and thank the air defence forces every time.

"Thank you for the fact that the sky above me does not ache... I know you're tired and you need to sleep... Sleep, because you need the strength to guard the sky," they sing.

Each of the soloists has their own story of how a full-scale invasion changed their lives. For example, Likeriia had to move from Kyiv to Kamianets-Podilskyi. She said that her dad is at the front, and her mother is a volunteer.

"It is the songs, as well as courageous warriors, who give me faith in the future," says the young singer.

Kolia Serha, the author of the song, notes that the song was written within just an hour.

"We all understand the important and difficult work performed by the defenders of the Ukrainian skies. We know how tired you are! Thank you for your heroism!", concludes the actor.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: