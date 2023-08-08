All Sections
"To those who guard our skies": Children sing heartwarming lullaby to Ukraine's air defence forces

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 20:03

Ukrainian children have performed a special lullaby for Ukraine’s air defence forces. In it, they thank the soldiers guarding the skies.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

The touching lullaby was performed by little Likeriia, Yeva, Kseniia and Mariia.

The Air Force Command notes that the girls know firsthand what war is. Like many Ukrainians, they often wake up from explosions and thank the air defence forces every time.

"Thank you for the fact that the sky above me does not ache... I know you're tired and you need to sleep... Sleep, because you need the strength to guard the sky," they sing.

Each of the soloists has their own story of how a full-scale invasion changed their lives. For example, Likeriia had to move from Kyiv to Kamianets-Podilskyi. She said that her dad is at the front, and her mother is a volunteer.

"It is the songs, as well as courageous warriors, who give me faith in the future," says the young singer.

Kolia Serha, the author of the song, notes that the song was written within just an hour.

"We all understand the important and difficult work performed by the defenders of the Ukrainian skies. We know how tired you are! Thank you for your heroism!", concludes the actor.

