Russia reports attacks on Bryansk Oblast: administrative building and factory damaged

Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, has reported that the village of Belaya Berezka had come under fire on the evening of 8 August. An administrative building, a factory and residential buildings were damaged in the settlement.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said the attack caused partial damage to several residential buildings, outbuildings, an administrative building, the entrance and production facilities of a factory, several commercial facilities and several private cars.

As per the preliminary information from the Russian governor, there were no casualties.

