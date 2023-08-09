Russia loses 820 soldiers, 8 tanks and 1 air defence system over past 24 hours

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed around 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 Russian artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 8 tanks and an air defence system over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 251,620 (+820) military personnel

4,262 (+8) tanks

8,290 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

5,013 (+17) artillery systems

711 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

469 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

312 (+0) helicopters

4,175 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs

1,377 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,479 (+19) vehicles and tankers

742 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

