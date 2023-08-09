Russia loses 820 soldiers, 8 tanks and 1 air defence system over past 24 hours
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 08:15
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed around 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 Russian artillery systems, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 8 tanks and an air defence system over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 251,620 (+820) military personnel
- 4,262 (+8) tanks
- 8,290 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,013 (+17) artillery systems
- 711 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 469 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 312 (+0) helicopters
- 4,175 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,377 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,479 (+19) vehicles and tankers
- 742 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being updated.
