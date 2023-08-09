US Department of State: security guarantees for Ukraine should stay in place even if Trump is elected

Bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US will be enshrined in a way that is independent of who the US President is.

Source: Voice of America, citing Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, during a press briefing on 9 August

Details: When asked whether the aid the US provides for Ukraine will change if Donald Trump becomes the next US president, Miller said that support for Ukraine will be enshrined in bilateral agreements that will remain valid regardless of who the president of the US is.

Miller said that the Biden administration has to cement long-term security agreements that will outlast any administration and any government, both in the US and among US allies and partners who have made long-term commitments to Ukraine's security.

Advertisement:

Miller also said that the Biden administration is negotiating such bilateral security commitments with Ukraine; he added that the decision to continue supporting Ukraine is ultimately down to the US Congress.

Every time the US presidential administration asked Congress for more support for the government of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military and the people of Ukraine, Congress has always agreed, Miller said, adding that he expects that to continue.

Background:

Ukraine began negotiations with the United States on Thursday, 3 August, on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document setting out security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. G7 leaders did not agree on the specifics of the security guarantees, but set out a general framework, with specific bilateral agreements to be signed later.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as of 2 August, 12 countries have joined the Joint Declaration of the G7 on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





