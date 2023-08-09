All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Department of State: security guarantees for Ukraine should stay in place even if Trump is elected

European PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 23:53

Bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US will be enshrined in a way that is independent of who the US President is.

Source: Voice of America, citing Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, during a press briefing on 9 August

Details: When asked whether the aid the US provides for Ukraine will change if Donald Trump becomes the next US president, Miller said that support for Ukraine will be enshrined in bilateral agreements that will remain valid regardless of who the president of the US is.

Miller said that the Biden administration has to cement long-term security agreements that will outlast any administration and any government, both in the US and among US allies and partners who have made long-term commitments to Ukraine's security.

Advertisement:

Miller also said that the Biden administration is negotiating such bilateral security commitments with Ukraine; he added that the decision to continue supporting Ukraine is ultimately down to the US Congress.

Every time the US presidential administration asked Congress for more support for the government of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military and the people of Ukraine, Congress has always agreed, Miller said, adding that he expects that to continue.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • Ukraine began negotiations with the United States on Thursday, 3 August, on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document setting out security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. G7 leaders did not agree on the specifics of the security guarantees, but set out a general framework, with specific bilateral agreements to be signed later.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as of 2 August, 12 countries have joined the Joint Declaration of the G7 on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief agres with partners to focus on providing drones for Ukraine
20:33
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting to discuss front, drones and projectiles
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
All News
Advertisement: