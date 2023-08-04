Ukraine begins negotiations with US on security guarantees

Ukraine began negotiations with the United States on Thursday, 3 August on a bilateral agreement to provide security guarantees.

Details: The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office.

These security guarantees will strengthen Ukraine's progress towards future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community, including the EU and NATO, which is the ultimate goal and the most reliable guarantee of security.

Quote: "It is symbolic that the United States of America, our largest strategic partner, became the first country with which Ukraine began this process.

In this way, we create a successful model for other partners."

