Ukraine begins negotiations with US on security guarantees
Ukraine began negotiations with the United States on Thursday, 3 August on a bilateral agreement to provide security guarantees.
Source: Office of the President
Details: The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office.
These security guarantees will strengthen Ukraine's progress towards future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community, including the EU and NATO, which is the ultimate goal and the most reliable guarantee of security.
Quote: "It is symbolic that the United States of America, our largest strategic partner, became the first country with which Ukraine began this process.
In this way, we create a successful model for other partners."
