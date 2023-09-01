Tavriia Forces Commander names Russia's losses over one day on Tavriia front

UKRAINIAN MILITARY. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 45 Russian occupiers and destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment on the Tavriia front. Moreover, the Ukrainians wounded 135 Russian invaders.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times and carried out 632 attacks. They launched 3 missile strikes and 21 air strikes.

Advertisement:

The artillery units of the Tavriia Front Defence Forces performed 1,186 firing missions over the last day."

Details: Tarnaskyi said that over that period, Russia’s losses increased by 181 people. In particular, the defenders killed 45 Russian occupiers and wounded 135. They also took one captive.

In addition, the defence forces destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment, including three armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, one UAV, four vehicles and one piece of special equipment.

Additionally, six ammunition storage points and a command post were destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!