All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tavriia Forces Commander names Russia's losses over one day on Tavriia front

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 01:48
Tavriia Forces Commander names Russia's losses over one day on Tavriia front
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 45 Russian occupiers and destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment on the Tavriia front. Moreover, the Ukrainians wounded 135 Russian invaders.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times and carried out 632 attacks. They launched 3 missile strikes and 21 air strikes.

Advertisement:

The artillery units of the Tavriia Front Defence Forces performed 1,186 firing missions over the last day."

Details: Tarnaskyi said that over that period, Russia’s losses increased by 181 people. In particular, the defenders killed 45 Russian occupiers and wounded 135. They also took one captive.

In addition, the defence forces destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment, including three armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, one UAV, four vehicles and one piece of special equipment.

Additionally, six ammunition storage points and a command post were destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: