All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tavriia Forces Commander names Russia's losses over one day on Tavriia front

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 01:48
Tavriia Forces Commander names Russia's losses over one day on Tavriia front
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 45 Russian occupiers and destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment on the Tavriia front. Moreover, the Ukrainians wounded 135 Russian invaders.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times and carried out 632 attacks. They launched 3 missile strikes and 21 air strikes.

Advertisement:

The artillery units of the Tavriia Front Defence Forces performed 1,186 firing missions over the last day."

Details: Tarnaskyi said that over that period, Russia’s losses increased by 181 people. In particular, the defenders killed 45 Russian occupiers and wounded 135. They also took one captive.

In addition, the defence forces destroyed 15 pieces of Russian military equipment, including three armoured combat vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, one UAV, four vehicles and one piece of special equipment.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Additionally, six ammunition storage points and a command post were destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: