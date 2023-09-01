All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia introduces "basic military training" in Crimean schools

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 19:11

The Russians have added military training courses to the school curriculum in temporarily occupied Crimea from 1 September onwards.

Source: Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Lubinets noted that an optional course in "Basic military training" has been added for middle school students, while for high school students, this course has been added to the Fundamentals of Life Safety programme.

Advertisement:

"For this purpose, 25 Crimean teachers have completed drill and tactical medicine training courses. They were taught to assemble and disassemble automatic weapons, organise everyday life in a field camp, and handle personal protective equipment, and learned about radiological, chemical and biological protection," said Dmytro Lubinets.

 

Photo: Office of the Human Rights Commissioner

For reference: The Russians regularly force children in occupied territories to sing the Russian national anthem and raise the Russian flag.

In addition, Russians are actively "re-educating" teenagers from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories in military camps, a fact that has been confirmed by academics from Yale University.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: