All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia introduces "basic military training" in Crimean schools

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 19:11

The Russians have added military training courses to the school curriculum in temporarily occupied Crimea from 1 September onwards.

Source: Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Lubinets noted that an optional course in "Basic military training" has been added for middle school students, while for high school students, this course has been added to the Fundamentals of Life Safety programme.

Advertisement:

"For this purpose, 25 Crimean teachers have completed drill and tactical medicine training courses. They were taught to assemble and disassemble automatic weapons, organise everyday life in a field camp, and handle personal protective equipment, and learned about radiological, chemical and biological protection," said Dmytro Lubinets.

 

Photo: Office of the Human Rights Commissioner

For reference: The Russians regularly force children in occupied territories to sing the Russian national anthem and raise the Russian flag.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, Russians are actively "re-educating" teenagers from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories in military camps, a fact that has been confirmed by academics from Yale University.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: