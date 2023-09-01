Russia introduces "basic military training" in Crimean schools

The Russians have added military training courses to the school curriculum in temporarily occupied Crimea from 1 September onwards.

Source: Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Lubinets noted that an optional course in "Basic military training" has been added for middle school students, while for high school students, this course has been added to the Fundamentals of Life Safety programme.

Advertisement:

"For this purpose, 25 Crimean teachers have completed drill and tactical medicine training courses. They were taught to assemble and disassemble automatic weapons, organise everyday life in a field camp, and handle personal protective equipment, and learned about radiological, chemical and biological protection," said Dmytro Lubinets.

Photo: Office of the Human Rights Commissioner

For reference: The Russians regularly force children in occupied territories to sing the Russian national anthem and raise the Russian flag.

In addition, Russians are actively "re-educating" teenagers from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories in military camps, a fact that has been confirmed by academics from Yale University.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!