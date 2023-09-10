All Sections
Russians claim Crimea under attack from UAVs and boats

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 06:18
Russians claim Crimea under attack from UAVs and boats
HRIM, A UKRAINIAN KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that Russian forces have downed eight drones over the Black Sea and destroyed three small gunboats that had supposedly attacked occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was intercepted on the night of 9-10 September."

Details: The Russian Ministry said that eight UAVs were supposedly destroyed by regular air defence systems over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea.

Update: Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that it had supposedly destroyed three fast military boats carrying Ukrainian army landing groups in the Black Sea.

Quote: "Black Sea Fleet naval aircraft destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force fast military boats with Ukrainian Armed Forces landing groups on board heading towards the Crimean coast tonight, in the western part of the Black Sea northeast of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island." 

Advertisement: