Saving Private Fluff: K9 unit of National Guard of Ukraine from Mykolaiv practices to provide first aid to dogs

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 13:20

National Guardsmen, the members of a K9 unit from Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south, have completed the training course of providing service dogs with the first veterinary and medical care.

During training, the soldiers learned to tie up the heads and paws quickly and apply a bandage to a dog in case of injury during an attack or an emergency, the National Guard of Ukraine reports.

The authoritative body reports that four-legged defenders help them search for survivors under the rubble, participate in mine clearance, patrol the streets and serve at roadblocks.

Dogs check people and vehicles for explosive substances and prohibited items.

 
National Guard's dog handlers from Mykolaiv passed a training course in first aid for dogs

While performing service and combat tasks, the dog may cut its paws and body, get burns, or suffer blast injuries or gunshot wounds.

 
While performing service and combat tasks, a dog may cut its paws and body, or get burns

"The dog is our fighting companion, he is a loyal assistant with superears and a supernose. The tasks became much more numerous and more complex and dangerous, when the full-scale invasion began. That is why our task is to make every effort to save the life of our furry friend, with whom we stand side by side every day", noted dog handler Volodymyr.

"Our task is to make every effort to save the life of our furry companion"

While training, soldiers of the 19th Regiment of Public Order Protection of the National Guard of Ukraine performed exercises, guided by the manual Recommendations for Tactical Combat Care for Dogs from the US Army's K9 Group of the Committee for Assistance to the Wounded in Combat Operations.

 
"The dog is our comrade-in-arms, he is a loyal assistant with superears and a supernose"

As of May 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine report that 25 service dogs were killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine. 

