All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians again claim to have shot down drones over Bryansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 01:24
Russians again claim to have shot down drones over Bryansk Oblast
UKRAINIAN KAMIKAZE DRONE THUNDER. STOCK PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that four UAVs were shot down over Bryansk Oblast after midnight on 14 September.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia on Telegram

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that their air defences had shot down "aircraft-type UAVs over targets on the territory" of the Russian Federation in Bryansk Oblast at 00:10, 00:30 and 00:45, Moscow time.

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 13 September, Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Oblast and two more over Bryansk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: