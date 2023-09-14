Russians again claim to have shot down drones over Bryansk Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that four UAVs were shot down over Bryansk Oblast after midnight on 14 September.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia on Telegram

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that their air defences had shot down "aircraft-type UAVs over targets on the territory" of the Russian Federation in Bryansk Oblast at 00:10, 00:30 and 00:45, Moscow time.

Background: On the evening of 13 September, Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Oblast and two more over Bryansk Oblast.

