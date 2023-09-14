Russians block traffic on Crimean bridge again

Russian occupiers reported on the morning of 14 September that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been blocked again.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The report said vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked.

Advertisement:

As usual, the Russians do not report on the timing and reasons for the traffic block.

Background: The Russian occupying authorities once again closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the night of 12-13 September.

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!