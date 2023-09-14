All Sections
Russians block traffic on Crimean bridge again

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 05:35
Russians block traffic on Crimean bridge again

Russian occupiers reported on the morning of 14 September that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been blocked again. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The report said vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked.

As usual, the Russians do not report on the timing and reasons for the traffic block.

Background: The Russian occupying authorities once again closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the night of 12-13 September.

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.

