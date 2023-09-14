Ukraine's Armed Forces advance south of Bakhmut – General Staff

Andii Kovalyov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut and have been successful there.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote: "They had partial success in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment."

