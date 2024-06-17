Russian forces attack Poltava Oblast: 12 civilians injured, including children – photos

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June, 12 civilians were injured, including 2 children.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Pronin: "Early reports indicate that the enemy has hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast. There are casualties, people may be trapped under the rubble of a building. Information is being gathered."

Details: Earlier, Pronin said that an air-raid warning had been issued in Poltava Oblast. Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had fired a missile on Poltava Oblast, in particular, the city of Myrhorod.

Updated: Later, Pronin reported from the scene that nine people had been injured.

"Early reports indicate no fatalities. Several high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information is being gathered," the official concluded.

Pronin further noted that the Russian attack had damaged power lines in Poltava district, leaving 53,000 residential and 2,400 commercial customers without electricity.

"Emergency crews are already working to deal with the aftermath and resume the power supply as soon as possible. Keep calm. The situation is under control," Pronin emphasised.

Updated at 18:18: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that 12 people had been injured in the attack, including 2 children.

Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Poltava on 17 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Poltava on 17 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Civilian infrastructure was damaged, a fire broke out. The blast wave damaged the windows of residential and administrative buildings nearby. Power lines were damaged as well."

Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Poltava on 17 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

