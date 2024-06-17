All Sections
Time will be on Ukraine's side with arrival of donated weapons and fighter jets – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 12:55
Time will be on Ukraine's side with arrival of donated weapons and fighter jets – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi (centre). Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has noted that Russia is stepping up the intensity of hostilities and working to expand their scope, recognising that the weapons and military equipment incoming from Ukraine's partners will enhance the capabilities of Ukraine's defence forces.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is well aware that with the gradual receipt of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, and the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defence, time will be on our side, and their chances of success will decrease.

That’s why the Russian military command is currently putting all its efforts into increasing the intensity and expanding the scope of hostilities in order to maximise the depletion of our troops, disrupt the training of reserves, and prevent the transition to active offensive actions."

Details: Syrskyi pointed out that for almost a week, he has been working on the Eastern front in units of various groups holding the defence in the most critical areas on the battlefield.

According to Syrskyi, the nature of Russia's actions has not changed significantly. Russian forces are engaged in intense offensive actions of varying levels of intensity on the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts, seeking to break through Ukrainian defences and capture important areas or settlements that affect the stability of Ukraine's defence forces.

The Russians are focusing their primary efforts on the Pokrovsk front, where the vast majority of their attack brigades and regiments are deployed. Fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromaiorske, Robotyne, Krynky and the islands on the coastal part of the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank.

