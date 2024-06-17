EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea for another year

The Council of the European Union adopted a decision on 17 June to extend the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until 23 June next year.

Source: press service of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The restrictive measures currently in place were first introduced in June 2014 and include a ban on imports to the EU of the goods originating from illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as on infrastructure or financial investments and tourism services from illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol.

In addition, EU restrictions also apply to exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors, as well as to the prospecting, exploration, and production of oil, gas, and mineral resources.

The EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the Russian Federation's illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, viewing it as a violation of international law.

Background:

The EU countries have been unable to agree on the next package of sanctions against Russia due to Germany's objections.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that Germany is not blocking the new sanctions package but is trying to make it as effective as possible.

The Belgian presidency of the EU Council sought to finalise an agreement on the sanctions package before the Group of Seven summit in Italy but failed to do so.

