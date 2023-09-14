All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Korea to invest in Ukrainian energy sector's recovery

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:37

South Korea has provided Ukraine with 10 cargoes of humanitarian aid for the energy sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and is interested in investing into  restoring the energy sector.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

In particular, Ukraine has received 20 backup power systems and 5 mini-excavators, which are used, in particular, within the framework of a large-scale repair campaign at energy facilities.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Ukrhydroenergo hydropower company and the Korean Water Resources Corporation (K-water) signed a memorandum of cooperation in an experimental project to restore the Kakhovka HPP.

The day before, Ukrainian Energy Minister Ukraine Herman Halushchenko held a meeting with the Korean delegation led by Won Hee-ryong, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean representatives were shown the aftermath of targeted Russian attacks on energy facilities and the state of Ukraine's energy system.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further cooperation in the field of hydropower and also discussed cooperation in the nuclear industry and the potential for cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular wind and solar energy.

Minister Won Hee-ryong emphasised the interest of Korean engineering and design companies in investing into the restoration of Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea is also scheduled to visit Ukraine soon.

Within the framework of his visit, it is planned to discuss specific cooperation projects on the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector considering the need to implement mechanisms of decentralisation of generation, as well as systems for accounting and reasonable consumption of electricity in Ukraine.

Background:

  • The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, announced the provision of US$2.3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine for recovery starting in 2025.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: