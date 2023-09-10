All Sections
South Korea to provide Ukraine with US$2.3 billion in financial assistance

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 13:58

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth US$2.3 billion for recovery effective 2025.

Source: Yonhap news agency

Details: Yoon pledged this during a session of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi

Therefore, South Korea will provide an initial US$300 million in humanitarian aid in 2024 and the remaining US$2 billion via long-term low-interest loans through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) starting in 2025.

"This will demonstrate our responsible role as a global pivotal state in leading assistance for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and lay the foundation for our full-fledged participation in Ukraine's future reconstruction," a representative of the South Korean president said.

Background:

