South Korea to provide Ukraine with US$2.3 billion in financial assistance

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth US$2.3 billion for recovery effective 2025.

Source: Yonhap news agency

Details: Yoon pledged this during a session of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi

Advertisement:

Therefore, South Korea will provide an initial US$300 million in humanitarian aid in 2024 and the remaining US$2 billion via long-term low-interest loans through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) starting in 2025.

"This will demonstrate our responsible role as a global pivotal state in leading assistance for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and lay the foundation for our full-fledged participation in Ukraine's future reconstruction," a representative of the South Korean president said.

Background:

South Korea will expand its aid to Ukraine in 2023 to US$150 million.

South Korea will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth 520 billion won (US$394 million) next year, eight times more than this year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!