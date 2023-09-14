All Sections
Army of Drones shows video of uncrewed surface vessels can attack ships and bridges

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:41
An uncrewed surface vessel. screenshot: video by Army of Drones

The Army of Drones, the Ukrainian government initiative, has released a video  of how Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels work in combat, and how they can attack Russian ships and bridges.

Source: Army of Drones on Telegram

Quote: "How do Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels work? Such devices can reach speeds up to 80 km/h, and their cost reaches US$250,000. 

This is a direct threat to the Crimean Bridge and the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships."

Details: Video animation shows Ukraine has uncrewed surface vessels with a length of 5.6 metres and a weight of 1 tonne at its disposal. Such a drone can carry a payload of 200 kg and accelerate to 81 km/h. 

Such drones are controlled remotely, and their operation time is up to 61 hours. 

The video shows that uncrewed surface vessels can attack ships and bases of the bridge connecting Russia with the occupied Crimea.

