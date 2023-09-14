All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv proposes convening Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss energy security

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 21:21
Kyiv proposes convening Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss energy security
Olha Stefanishyna and Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Olha Stefanishyna on Twitter

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on 14 September, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, suggested convening the Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss energy security.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the government of Ukraine

Details: In Brussels, Stefanishyna and Stoltenberg  discussed the implementation of the decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius, as well as the urgent needs of Ukraine to resist the full-scale Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

In particular, it was about the adaptation of the Annual National Program (ANP), which should become a tool for assessing Kyiv's progress in implementing the Alliance's standards and the basis for making a decision on membership.

The parties also discussed the Road Map of Ukraine-NATO interoperability, which should contain detailed steps to support the reforms of the security and defence sector of the state and harmonise it with the relevant defence planning processes of the Alliance countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister also remembered  the Ukraine-NATO Council, the new format of Kyiv's interaction with the Alliance agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit. In July of this year, after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the first extraordinary meeting of the Council was held.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Stefanishyna emphasised that Ukraine considers the Council primarily as a tool for integration with the Alliance and proposed to hold its meeting on energy security issues in the near future in view of the possible intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

The Deputy Prime Minister previously stated that Ukraine did not receive what it wanted at the Vilnius NATO Summit, as the leaders of the Alliance countries did not risk taking too much responsibility. She also believes that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership in 2 years, and as for NATO membership, it might be even sooner.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: