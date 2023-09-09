Guarantees provision in Vilnius for Ukraine's accession to NATO could change war course – Ukraine's official

Ukraine did not get what it wanted at the Vilnius NATO summit, as Alliance leaders did not risk taking too much responsibility.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, during the Yalta European Strategy forum on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Our main lesson from Vilnius is that the leaders [of NATO countries – ed.] are not ready to take responsibility for a more ambitious statement because they did not feel the support of society," Stefanishyna said.

Details: She added that the provision of guarantees in Vilnius for Ukraine's accession to NATO could change the course of the war with Russia.

"These are only five additional words in the Vilnius summit declaration, but they would change the course of the war: Putin would have to ‘die’. However, there was no political will to include these five words," the deputy prime minister said.

"We were outraged by this situation at first, but then we realised that we need the support of the societies and parliaments of these countries so that their leaders have enough will to make such a decision next time," Stefanishyna summed up.

Previously: Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine would be ready for EU membership within two years, but it could join NATO before joining the European Union.

Background:

The NATO summit in the summer 2023 agreed to remove the Membership Action Plan requirement on Ukraine’s path to joining the Alliance.

At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they will invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met", but not now.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the security guarantees but on their framework, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

