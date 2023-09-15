All Sections
Soldiers train to fight with saboteurs in Chornobyl zone

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 15 September 2023, 11:44
TRAINING IN THE NORTHERN OPERATIONAL ZONE. Photo: screenshot of VIDEO BY Serhii Naiev

Counter-subversive training has been conducted for border guards and military personnel on the Kyiv front, and it was also decided that video cameras should be installed at the state border.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote: "Training of forces and means of counter-sabotage was conducted on the Kyiv front, particularly in the Chornobyl zone. Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the event."

Details: As part of the event, Naiev met with representatives of the regional military administrations of the Northern Operational Zone.

Naiev says that the event was supposed to demonstrate how it is necessary to technically equip the state border of Ukraine and what methods can be used to fight against saboteurs on the state border of Ukraine in the strips of their regions.

Quote: "Together, a unified approach to working on strengthening the state border and equipping it with video cameras and other technical means was developed, which, in case of attempts to break through, will serve as a good help to our soldiers to accurately inflict fire damage on the enemy."

