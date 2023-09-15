All Sections
Kremlin maintains it did not conclude any agreements with North Korea during Kim Jong-Un's visit

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 13:13
Kremlin maintains it did not conclude any agreements with North Korea during Kim Jong-Un's visit
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, has said that no agreements were signed during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia, including military ones.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing Peskov's statement at a briefing 

Quote from Peskov: "No, no agreements have been signed on this or any other topic, there were no such plans."

Details: Peskov commented on claims that Moscow and Pyongyang's military cooperation violated UN sanctions and answered a question about whether Russia and the  Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) signed military-technical cooperation agreements during Kim Jong Un's visit.

During a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed Belarusian President, on Friday (15 September), Putin cynically stated that Russia and the DPRK "pose no threat to anyone".

Quote from Putin: "As for provoking something, escalating the situation, creating threats to anyone – we pose no threat to anyone."

Background:

  • On 13 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for talks. 
  • North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

