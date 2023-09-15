Kremlin maintains it did not conclude any agreements with North Korea during Kim Jong-Un's visit

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, has said that no agreements were signed during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia, including military ones.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing Peskov's statement at a briefing

Quote from Peskov: "No, no agreements have been signed on this or any other topic, there were no such plans."

Details: Peskov commented on claims that Moscow and Pyongyang's military cooperation violated UN sanctions and answered a question about whether Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) signed military-technical cooperation agreements during Kim Jong Un's visit.

During a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed Belarusian President, on Friday (15 September), Putin cynically stated that Russia and the DPRK "pose no threat to anyone".

Quote from Putin: "As for provoking something, escalating the situation, creating threats to anyone – we pose no threat to anyone."

Background:

On 13 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for talks.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

