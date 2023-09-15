"We're expecting good news": Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on meeting with Western partners

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has met with Ukraine’s US and British partners. Afterwards he expressed his hope for "good news".

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "A meeting with US and British partners. A wide range of issues and constructive talks.

Advertisement:

I briefed the Allies in detail on the operational situation across the entire front. We heard from the commanders and discussed the problems faced by the army groups. I shared our vision of the situation at the contact line.

We discussed the Ukrainian army's ammunition, weapons and military equipment needs. We are expecting good news."

Details: Zaluzhnyi added that the parties discussed how to boost Ukraine's air defence, provide additional transport to evacuate the wounded, and find ways to repair equipment and restore the combat efficiency of military units.

The situation in the Black Sea was discussed separately.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine’s partners for their productive work and their support in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





