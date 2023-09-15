All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We're expecting good news": Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on meeting with Western partners

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 15 September 2023, 16:31
We're expecting good news: Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on meeting with Western partners
VALERII ZALUZHNYI, VIDEO SCREENSHOT: ZALUZHNYI ON TELEGRAM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has met with Ukraine’s US and British partners. Afterwards he expressed his hope for "good news".

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "A meeting with US and British partners. A wide range of issues and constructive talks.

Advertisement:

I briefed the Allies in detail on the operational situation across the entire front. We heard from the commanders and discussed the problems faced by the army groups. I shared our vision of the situation at the contact line.

We discussed the Ukrainian army's ammunition, weapons and military equipment needs. We are expecting good news."

Details: Zaluzhnyi added that the parties discussed how to boost Ukraine's air defence, provide additional transport to evacuate the wounded, and find ways to repair equipment and restore the combat efficiency of military units.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The situation in the Black Sea was discussed separately.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine’s partners for their productive work and their support in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: