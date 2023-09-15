All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We're expecting good news": Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on meeting with Western partners

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 15 September 2023, 16:31
We're expecting good news: Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on meeting with Western partners
VALERII ZALUZHNYI, VIDEO SCREENSHOT: ZALUZHNYI ON TELEGRAM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has met with Ukraine’s US and British partners. Afterwards he expressed his hope for "good news".

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "A meeting with US and British partners. A wide range of issues and constructive talks.

Advertisement:

I briefed the Allies in detail on the operational situation across the entire front. We heard from the commanders and discussed the problems faced by the army groups. I shared our vision of the situation at the contact line.

We discussed the Ukrainian army's ammunition, weapons and military equipment needs. We are expecting good news."

Details: Zaluzhnyi added that the parties discussed how to boost Ukraine's air defence, provide additional transport to evacuate the wounded, and find ways to repair equipment and restore the combat efficiency of military units.

The situation in the Black Sea was discussed separately.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine’s partners for their productive work and their support in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: